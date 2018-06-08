Six-Man Football Set to Make a Return to South Dakota Schools

Associated Press,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Six-man high school football is coming back to South Dakota. The board of the South Dakota High School Activities Association on Thursday voted 6-1 to add a six-man football class beginning in 2019. It will replace Class 9B and will be open to any schools with 40 or fewer boys. Remaining nine-man teams will be divided equally into two classes. Proponents say the move will allow smaller schools to continue having football.

