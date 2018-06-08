Stampede Alum Oshie Revels In Stanley Cup Win With Ailing Father

Fourth Former Member Of The Herd To Hoist The Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS, NV — T.J. Oshie became world famous for his heroics in the 2014 Winter Olympics. And last night the former Sioux Falls Stampede forward raised the ultimate prize in hockey.

The Stanley Cup.

Oshie became the fourth Stampede alum to hoist the Stanley Cup last night when his Capitals beat Vegas 4-3 to take the series 4-1. T.J. played for the Herd in 2004 and had great postseason for the Caps, notching eight goals and 13 assists. The greatest moment of the Oshie’s postseason, though, was having his father Tim, who is battling Alzheimers, in the stands last night.