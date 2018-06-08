Stampede Trade Luverne Alum Jaxon Nelson To Chicago

Herd Hope To Bolster Defense

Sioux Falls, SD—The Sioux Falls Stampede announced Friday they have acquired defenseman Matt Kessel and a fourth round selection in the 2019 USHL Phase II Draft in exchange for forward Jaxon Nelson.

Kessel, a 6-foot-3, 193-pound right-handed shot, skated in 52 USHL games last year between Fargo and Chicago. He tallied three assists and was a plus-13 during that time. The Bloomfield Hills, MI native skated in the 2018 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and has already committed to play collegiate hockey at Miami University.

“Trades are never easy,” stated Stampede GM/Head Coach Scott Owens. “With very few players returning on the blue line, we needed a right-handed veteran defenseman that can consistently be in the lineup. To get someone we had to give something up and we feel this will be a good opportunity for Jaxon to further his career, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Nelson appeared in 112 games over the last two seasons with the Stampede, posting 35 points (15g, 20a).

Kessel will join the Stampede for tryout camp this weekend at the Scheels IcePlex. Camp opens late Saturday afternoon and runs through Tuesday. The camp is free and open to the public. For a complete schedule visit sfstampede.com.

-Release Courtesy SF Stampede