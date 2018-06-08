Storm Rally To Stun Iowa & Force First Place Tie

Safety On Block Field Goal Gives Sioux Falls 51-49 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The top team in the IFL had a chance to clinch homefield in the postseason on Friday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

For the first time in several years, that team was not the Sioux Falls Storm.

But that didn’t stop them from winning and muddling the postseason picture.

The Storm (10-3) completed an 18-point rally by blocking the IFL-leading Iowa Barnstormers (10-3) field goal on the final play of the game, forcing a safety that gave the Storm an improbable 51-49 victory.

The win forces a three-way tie atop the IFL for the number one overall seed with the Storm, Barnstormers and defending IFL champion Arizona Rattlers all 10-3 heading into next week’s regular season finale. Should all three win a variety of tiebreakers will come into play since the Storm took the season series (2-1) from an Iowa team that swept their two meetings with Arizona who swept their two meetings with Sioux Falls.

Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown had one of the best games of his IFL career, going 16-28 for 259 yards passing, three touchdown and three interceptions while also running 10 times for 32 yards and three more scores. Damien Ford caught seven passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

The Storm wrap up the regular season next Saturday at home against Green Bay.