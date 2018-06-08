USD’s Zack Anderson Earns All-American Honors At NCAA Track & Field Meet

Parker Native Finishes 13th In High Jump

EUGENE, Ore.–South Dakota sophomore Zack Anderson tied for 13th in the high jump to earn second-team All-America honors on Friday at the NCAA Championships inside Historic Hayward Field.

A consistent rain throughout the afternoon made for puddles on the track, slick take-off zones and a slippery discus ring. A clutch first-attempt make at the opening bar was the deciding factor for Anderson.

A native of Parker, South Dakota, Anderson was one of 15 men to make the opening height of 6 feet, 9 ¾ inches, on his first attempt. When only 12 men overcame the adverse conditions to clear the following bar of 6-11 ¾, Anderson tied for 13th place with his first-attempt make at the previous height.

Anderson becomes the first All-American in the men’s high jump for the Coyotes.

South Dakota’s total increases to 13 All-Americans who have garnered 27 All-America honors in eight years of NCAA Division I.

Junior Ben Hammer, a native of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, also competed at the NCAA Championships on Friday. He was unable to record a mark, fouling three times due to the rain and wet discus ring in Eugene.

Both Anderson and Hammer were the only South Dakota natives competing on track’s biggest stage this week.

Next on the schedule for the Coyotes are the U.S. Championships held June 21-24 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics