17th Annual Renaissance Festival Hoping for High Turnout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Ever wondered what it was like to live 400 years ago in a time of royalty and jousters? Well this weekend is the chance to travel in time right here in the Sioux Empire.

Welcome to Shrewsbury, England 1575. The Sioux land’s 17th Annual Renaissance Festival features knights, Queen Elizabeth I and a chance to play in the past.

The nonprofit, volunteer festival has been around for almost two decades but the Siouxland Renaissance Association is eagerly trying to get the word out.

“Unfortunately the main thing that people don’t know about the renaissance is that we have one, but even after 17 years we still get asked that Sioux falls has got a renaissance festival,” says Val Lietz.

Val Lietz has been a passionate volunteer since the association’s inception. She enjoys watching people experience all the festival has to offer.

“For the first time it’s fun to watch people just walk around with their jaws open going look at all this stuff. For the repeats it’s so fun to see people that you only see once a year at this thing and give them a hug and greet them,” says Lietz.

Organizers hope to have 4,000 to 6,000 people attend this year’s festival. However, attendance has been declining over the years due to weather and interest.

“We rely on people coming through out gates to survive, and we do all kinds of things through the year with the money that we make with the festival. We go into schools we go into scout troops, we do public appearances,” says Siouxland Renaissance Association Executive Chair Anna Vorhes.

“What our hope is that we can possibly find a way to re-ignite people’s interest in us,” says Lietz.

One of those interests is armored jousting as it was a packed house for the match.

The flavored festival is also attracting those of all ages.

“The festival is new to me, and I want to see what it’s like. I just want to try something new,” says Aubree Skylar.

Organizers say those in the festival become family and it’s come one come all. Tickets are still available for Sunday, and they can be purchased at the fairgrounds. They range from $6-$15.

Festival dates are also set for the next two years. Organizers say they’re always looking for help.

If you’re interested in volunteering click here.