HYVEE/SANFORD LEGENDS-Logan Storley Brings Infectious Passion For Wrestling

Webster Native Headlines Wrestling Clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The HyVee/Sanford Legends for Kids week wrapped up today by bringing a native South Dakotan in to teach the sport that’s second nature to him-wrestling. Webster native Logan Storley was the featured guest at the Legends Wrestling clinic this afternoon in the Pentagon.

Though the six time South Dakota state champion and four time All-American at Minnesota is now in Mixed Martial Arts and fighting in Bellator, wrestling is still Storley’s first love and defines his style in MMA. And he’s more than happy to share it with kids from his home state.