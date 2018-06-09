HYVEE/SANFORD LEGENDS-Parish & Hinrich Spread Love Of Hoops At Basketball Clinic

Former Pros Headline At Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The HyVee/Sanford Legends Basketball clinic was also at the Pentagon on Saturday afternoon and featured a couple of former pros in Robert Parish and Kirk Hinrich.

Nicknamed “Chief”, Parish played 21 seasons in the NBA, mostly with the Boston Celtics, and is a four time NBA Champion and Hall of Famer, while Hinrich spent 15 years in the NBA and currently lives in Sioux Falls.

Basketball has given each man a chance to grow both on the court and in life, as the worldwide nature of the game has allowed them to see different cultures and perspectives.