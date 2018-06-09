Scoreboard Saturday, June 9th

Scores For Saturday, June 9, 2018
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 9TH, 2018
MLB
LA Angels 2, Twins 1

American Association 
Canaries 5, St. Paul 3

Expedition League
Hub City 22, Western Nebraska 3

Pierre 15, Badlands 2

Legion Baseball
Renner 7, Brandon Valley 5 (*Nick Hoekstra Hits Walkoff Grand Slam)

SF East 11, Lincoln SW 7

Lincoln East 10, SF East 9

SF West 5, Crofton 0

SF West 9, Omaha Concordia 6

Harrisburg 6, Yankton 5

Lincoln SE 9, Yankton 4

Brandon Valley 12, Vermillion 6

Springfield Platteview 9, Harrisburg 0

Blair 7, Renner 4

