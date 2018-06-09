Scoreboard Saturday, June 9th
MLB
LA Angels 2, Twins 1
American Association
Canaries 5, St. Paul 3
Expedition League
Hub City 22, Western Nebraska 3
Pierre 15, Badlands 2
Legion Baseball
Renner 7, Brandon Valley 5 (*Nick Hoekstra Hits Walkoff Grand Slam)
SF East 11, Lincoln SW 7
Lincoln East 10, SF East 9
SF West 5, Crofton 0
SF West 9, Omaha Concordia 6
Harrisburg 6, Yankton 5
Lincoln SE 9, Yankton 4
Brandon Valley 12, Vermillion 6
Springfield Platteview 9, Harrisburg 0
Blair 7, Renner 4