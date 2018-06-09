Streveler Wraps Up Preseason For Winnipeg

Hopes To Earn Starting Quarterback Job For CFL Blue Bombers

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Chris Streveler had plenty of great moments last year in the Dakota Dome for USD, and this year he’s hoping to have some more with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Streveler is fighting for the starting quarterback job with the CFL powerhouse after their regular starting quarterback went down with an injury. In the preseason finale last night against the BC Lions, Chris started slow in the second half, throwing a pick six to Otha Thomas. He’d recover by throwing a 32-yard touchdown to Kenbrell Tompkins.

The Blue Bombers open the regular season at home on Thursday against Edmonton.