81-Year-Old Man Killed in Lyman County Crash

Gregory, S.D. (From SDHP) – One person died early Saturday evening in an ATV-semi truck collision north of Gregory.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family, The other person involved was not injured.

A 2018 Polaris Ranger XP 900 ATV was northbound on South Dakota Highway 47 when the driver started to slow down as he neared the intersection of 265th Street. A northbound 2011 Freightliner semi truck, hauling a flatbed full of concrete culverts, began to merge into the passing lane to avoid hitting the ATV. But the ATV driver also merged into the passing lane as he started to make a left-hand turn. The two vehicles collided.

The 81-year-male driver of the ATV was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-year-old male driver of the semi, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.