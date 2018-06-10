Canaries Stumble In Series Finale At St. Paul

Birds Drop Road Trip Finale 4-1

ST. PAUL, MN — The Sioux Falls Canaries fell short in a rubber game with the St. Paul Saints on Sunday, losing 4-1 to finish up a six-game road trip.

Jake Esch worked six strong innings for the Saints in the win, allowing one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out three, receiving the win.

The Saints opened up a 2-0 lead after three innings. Kes Carter drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in the second, and J. J. Gould hit his second home run of the year in the third.

Those would be the only runs allowed by Canaries starter Dylan Thompson. He gave up six hits over 6.1 innings, walking two and striking out four. He took the loss.

The Canaries got on the board in the sixth inning, when a walk from Blake Schmit and a single by Jordan Smith put two on for Jabari Henry. Henry singled in Schmit to cut the Saints’ lead to 2-1.

The Birds threatened again in the seventh, putting runners on first and second with one out and bringing up the top of the order.

But Chris Grayson flew out and Schmit struck out looking to end the inning. Schmit argued the call with home plate umpire Nick Spencer, but remained in the game.

The Saints extended their lead in the eighth on a two-run double by Richard Prigatano. Prigatano’s 10th and 11th RBIs of the season made it 4-1 St. Paul after eight.

Saints closer Tom Wilhelmsen pitched a clean ninth to earn his sixth save of the year.

The Canaries head home for a seven-game homestand starting Monday night at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs. Birds fans can get their tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.

-Recap Courtesy SF Canaries