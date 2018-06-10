Ham & Thielen Impressed With New Vikings QB Cousins

Minnesota Signed Former Redskin To 3-Year, 84-Million Dollar Deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Minnesota Vikings have bet 84 million dollars on Kirk Cousins being the franchise quarterback who will end a 57 year championship drought.

We’ll begin to find out what kind of return that gets in a few month, but so far several of his new teammates like what they see.

C.J. Ham and Adam Thielen were in Sioux Falls this week for the Legends for Kids events before heading back to Eagan for mandatory mini-camps next week. Along with training camp next month, It’s a key time for the both of them to build chemistry with their new leader. What’s impressed each of them so far is the way Cousins is taking hold of the Vikings reigns.

Cousins, Thielen, Ham and the rest of the Vikings open the 2018 season at home on September 9th against San Francisco.