How The Emerald Ash Borer Could Impact Your Camping Trip

CANTON, S.D. – Many of us are ready to soak up the summer sun with a camping trip. According to South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks, South Dakota is home to 14 state parks. However, something smaller than a bottle cap could interfere with your summer camping trip. KDLT’s Allison Royal tells us how you can stay a happy camper this summer.

When it comes to campgrounds, trees are the pride of the park.

“It’s a nice play to stay during the summer,” said parkgoer Ahasish Rai. “[There’s] good sun and trees over here. It’s good.”

Tucked away in the hills of Canton is Newton Hills State Park – a hidden gem of South Dakota. It’s decorated with leafy green trees, like these. It’s a place where the whole family is welcome, even the dog.

“Newton Hills is really known for its trees,” said Jason Baumann, District Supervisor and South Dakota State Parks.

However, there’s one guest that isn’t welcome in South Dakota State Parks. In fact, it’s smaller than the size of a penny, but Park Rangers say it’s a threat.

“It’s a little more [of a] burden on people that are in South Dakota now that the emerald ash borer been discovered,” said Baumann.

The Emerald Ash Borer, or EAB, is an exotic insect that infests ash trees. Once EAB takes ahold of an ash trees, it takes years, sometimes more than a decade, for the tree to die.

Eighteen percent of the trees in Newton Hills State Park are Ash trees. Now that EAB has made its way to northern Sioux Falls, Park Rangers are stepping up to keep EAB out of the park for as long as possible. They’re pretty picky about what firewood you can bring to the park.

The state has issued an emergency quarantine area to stop the spread of EAB in all of Minnehaha and parts of Lincoln and Turner counties. Any firewood from there must stay there – and out of the park.

“Right now the only wood that we’re allowing in from those areas is smooth dimensional lumber like two by four or if it’s a certified wood that’s certified bug free from a vendor that has a label attached,” said Baumann.

Fortunately, the state park sells firewood of its own.

However, the days are numbered for the ash trees that provide shade and summer fun. The state says it’s too pricey to pay for the trunk injection that would save ash trees, so they’ll eventually die.

For now, park rangers say they’re cherishing the parts of the state parks that are here to stay.

“I grew up in state parks,” said Baumann. “That’s part of my job, helping people and helping them enjoy their weekends.”

For now, all out-of-state wood is still a no-go.