Storley Proud To See SDSU’s Success Add To South Dakota’s Wrestling Legacy

Jackrabbits Had Their First Division One National Champion Last Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Webster native Logan Storley has a lot of pride in the tradition and history of wrestling in his native South Dakota.

Before he became an MMA fighter in Bellator, Storley was a six time state champion in South Dakota, continuing a lineage of great wrestlers from the Rushmore State. Like many of those greats, Storley had to leave the South Dakota borders to realize his wrestling dreams at the University of Minnesota, where he became a four-time All-American.

That made it special for him to watch South Dakota State’s Seth Gross win the first Division One National Championship last year in program history last year, and continues to show that the Rushmore State is an underrated producer of wrestling talent.