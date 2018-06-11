Angels With a Dream Event Helps Grant Wishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Cars, a silent auction, raffles, music and food all took over Great Bear Recreation Park Saturday for the seventh annual “Angels With a Dream” event.

The event benefits Make a Wish South Dakota, with proceeds helping grant the wishes of kids with life-threatening illnesses.

The event way founded by Roxie Johnson, who says it was her late husband’s wish to grant wishes to other children.

“Tyler is 8 years old, he was the first make a wish for Angels with a Dream,” said Tyler’s dad Jason Tellinghuisen. “He got a hot tub; he does a lot of water therapy and things like that.”

Many people come to the event each year as a way of “paying it forward” after their family was granted a wish.

They say it’s the least they could do for so much the event and organization has given to them.

“This is huge, Walt Disney World is something we would have never been able to do without Angels With a Dream and they sponsored it and made it come true, and we got to do it, and it’s something that we all as a family can enjoy and we’ll cherish for the rest of our life,” said Michael Poncelet.

Since it started seven years ago, angels with a dream has helped grant ten wishes, and raised over $73,000.