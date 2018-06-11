Badlands Speedway Suspends Auction After Zoning Letter from Minnehaha Co.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Badlands Motor Speedway has suspended their auction after receiving a letter from Minnehaha County zoning officials.

The letter cites a zoning ordinance stating, “In the event that a nonconforming use is discontinued for more than one year, any subsequent use shall thereafter be in conformity with the regulations of the district in which it is located.”

The letter states that the last race at Badlands was on May 13, 2017 and therefore must now “conform to the uses specified in the A1 Agriculture District.”

In a statement on the Badlands Motor Speedway website, the speedway says the letter is an unjust and unwarranted attempt to stop racing in Brandon.

Owner Chuck Brennan bought the Huset’s Speedway in 2015 and renamed it to Badlands Speedway. Brennan announced he was selling the speedway for $9,450.000 in 2016.

The speedway was planning to go to auction next week.