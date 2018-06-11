Buffalo Ridge Brewery Coming to Hartford this Fall

HARTFORD, SD-The owners of a new brewery planned for Hartford are celebrating South Dakota flavors. Buffalo Ridge Brewing has been in the works since February and today they broke ground for the new business.

The four thousand square foot facility will be located on the North Main Avenue with plans to eventually brew 15-hundred barrels per year. Hartford Mayor Jeremy Menning says the Brewery gives the word “homecoming” a whole new meaning for one of the owners.

Menning said,”Chris one of the owners of the Brewery actually grew up here in Hartford. He spent a lot of time out on the west coast. He’s always been a huge fan of craft beer. Him and his wife were talking earlier today and they said they knew that they were going to start a brewery one day. Little did they know that they’d be coming back to his hometown to open it here.”

The brewery is set to open this Fall and will feature a rotating tap list of 12 to 14 beers.