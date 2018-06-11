Canaries Rally Past Chicago Dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Siox Falls Canaries mounted a successful comeback attempt, taking the series opener from the Chicago Dogs by a score of 6-5 on Monday night.

The Birds (8-14) won the game in walk-off fashion to take the first game of the four-game set.

Chicago (5-17) drew first blood with a Craig Maddox single and a sac-fly in the first inning. The Dogs struck again in the fourth with a single and in the fifth with Edwin Arroyo’s first big fly of the year.

Sioux Falls responded with two outs in the fourth, all starting with Burt Reynolds at the plate. A wild pitch by the Chicago starter Scott Barnes plated Dan Motl. Reynolds blasted a double off the centerfield wall to score the new Sioux Falls outfielder Jordan Smith. The Dogs switched pitchers following a Blake Schmit single and a walk by Jabari Henry, placing Jared Carkuff on the bump to face Maxx Garrett. At the cost of his bat, Garrett brought across both Reynolds and Schmit for his seventh and eighth RBIs of the season, knotting the score at 4-4 after five innings of play.

Canaries starter Miles Nordgren pitched through six innings, allowing four runs on nine hits. Nordgren only dealt with multiple runners on base in the first inning. The bullpen staff of Ryan Fritze, Kyle Schepel and Nicco Blank combined for three innings, allowing only three hits and one unearned run while striking out four.

In the eighth inning, an errant throw by Sioux Falls’ third baseman Reynolds brought in the go-ahead run for Chicago, but Sioux Falls wouldn’t go away without a fight. Smith smacked a double down the leftfield line, followed by a Reynolds walk put a pair on for Schmit. A perfectly executed sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third, and an errant throw to first by Chicago’s Tyson Perez attempting to nab Schmit sailed into right field. Both runners scored to give the Canaries a walk-off win by a score of 6-5.

ODDS AND ENDS

Burt Reynolds is 4-7 with a pair of walks in the last two games … Blake Schmit snapped a three-game hitless streak with a pair of singles, his fifth multi-hit game of the season … Maxx Garrett’s multi-hit game Monday night was his third of the season … The Canaries reclaimed the season series lead against the American Association newcomers (3-4 vs. Chicago) … Sioux Falls remains stuck at one home run in now the last eight games … Jabari Henry walked twice in the game, his second game this season drawing multiple walks.

ON DECK

Sioux Falls and Chicago will face off again tomorrow night in the second game of four in the series. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night. Birds fans can get their tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

W – Blank (2-0)

L – Perez (1-3)

SCORING RECAP

1st – Chicago: Craig Maddox singles (Edwin Arroyo scores) 1-0 Chicago; Shawon Dunston Jr. sacrifice fly (Dalton Blaser scores) 2-0 Chicago.

4th – Chicago: Michael Falsetti singles (Shawon Dunston Jr. scores) 3-0 Chicago.

5th – Chicago: Edwin Arroyo solo homerun, 4-0 Chicago.Sioux Falls: Scott Barnes wild pitch (Dan Motl scores) 4-1 Chicago; Burt Reynolds double (Jordan Smith scores) 4-2 Chicago; Maxx Garrett singles (Burt Reynolds and Blake Schmit score) 4-4 tie.

8th – Chicago: Burt Reynolds throwing error (Craig Maddox scores) 5-4 Chicago.

9th – Sioux Falls: Tyson Perez throwing error (Jordan Smith and Burt Reynolds score) 6-5 Sioux Falls.