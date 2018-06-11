Corps to wrap up Dakota Access pipeline work in 2 months

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to wrap up an environmental study of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline within the next two months.

Federal Judge James Boasberg last year ordered the additional study due to lingering concerns about the pipeline’s potential impact on the water rights of four American Indian tribes suing to shut it down.

The Corps says that between May 22 and June 1 it met with representatives of each tribe, and expects to finish its work by Aug. 10.

Tribal officials have bemoaned a lack of involvement in the study. Standing Rock Sioux attorney Jan Hasselman says the tribe still isn’t satisfied and isn’t giving up the fight – even though it’s been two years since the lawsuit was filed and a year since oil began flowing.