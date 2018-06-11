Get Paid $3500 To Stay at This Hotel – There’s Just One Catch

ST. LOUIS – Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12 days with catered meals. There’s just one catch.

You have to sign up to be exposed to the flu virus. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a research unit at St. Louis University is testing the effectiveness of flu vaccines by paying volunteers to stay at its Salus Center.

Participants will be given a flu shot or a placebo, and then receive a dose of a flu virus through nasal spray. The volunteers will then be observed for flu symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, sneezing or coughing. The university spent about $350,000 to convert 24 hotel rooms into a quarantined medical unit. The Extended Stay Research Unit expects to welcome its first guests within the next year.

