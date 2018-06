Kidnapping Court Appearance

Accused of taking 1-year old family member

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) – A Tyndall woman is facing a first-degree kidnapping charge after she was accused of taking the 1-year-old child of a family member. Angela Heier is due in court later this month for an initial appearance at the Bon Homme County Courthouse. Authorities say a baby sitter called the sheriff’s department May 10 to report a woman had taken the child from a residence in Scotland and drove away at a high speed.