Mitzel Caps Magical Senior Year at Augie

SIOUX FALLS, SD…Tyler Mitzel’s baseball dreams began at Augustana.

“I remember when I was a little kid, you’d always kind of dream about just kind of playing at these big schools, playing baseball, I’d come to Augustana games and be like ‘oh yeah, I can’t wait to do this one day. I can’t wait to complete for a National Championship.” Augustana Senior Pitcher Tyler Mitzel says.

Yet after his prep career at Roosevelt, Tyler would have to go to junior college and Arkansas State to realize them.

“I felt junior college route was probably better for me because I was smaller, wasn’t the biggest guy. And then I kind of grew, obviously developed my talent a little bit. Went Division One, didn’t turn out to be what everyone thought it would be, and then just ended up here back in Sioux Falls.” Tyler says.

And he made the most of his only season back home, leading Augustana with a 12-0 record, 2.02 ERA and 76 strikeouts.

“Obviously I probably throw a little harder now than I did in high school. Changeup is definitely my go-to pitch that I developed all four years. By far I think this is the best year.” Mitzel says.

Fittingly, Mitzel saved his best for last in the College World Series. With ace Jacob Blank injured, Tyler shut down Southern New Hampshire twice for two victories that helped Augustana win the national title, with Mitzel winning Most Outstanding Player in the Tournament.

“Tyler really picked me up pitching the games that I was hurt for. He did an incredible job. Hats off to him.” Augustana Senior Pitcher Jacob Blank says.

“It’s really unusual where maybe your top pitcher for the last couple years hasn’t pitched in the tournament and you get to save him for the National Championship game. Just fortunate for us I guess and we couldn’t have done it (without him). I gotta say Tyler Mitzel was huge.” Augustana Head Coach Tim Huber says.

“It happened man! So whenever I come back here for all those memories and reunions with those guys over the next couple of years, just seeing our flag out there, walking by the trophy case with the trophy in there, it’s going to unbelievable and something I’ll never forget.” Mitzel says.

Now it’s on to the Miami Marlins organization, where Tyler hopes to see another dream come true.

