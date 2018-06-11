Out N’ About: Week of June 6/11
Addie Graham Kramer joins the KDLT News Today team with a look at fun events for the upcoming week
Once again, entertainment guru Addie Graham-Kramer from The Event Company joined the KDLT News Today show with a sneak peak of all the happenings to look forward to throughout the Sioux Empire this week! Take a look at the interview and the details to each event below.
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 – Wednesday Night Music & More
Saturday, June 16, 2018 – 14th Annual Kampeska Classic
Saturday, June 16, 2018 – Fernson Field Day
Saturday, June 16, 2018 – Moonlight Movies
Sunday, June 17, 2018 – Milk & Cookies with Dad!
Sunday, June 17, 2018 – Bike, Barre to Bar