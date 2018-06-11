Police Stress Gun Owners to Lock Cars After 4 More Guns Stolen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are stressing gun owners to lock their cars after four guns were taken from unlocked cars.

Police say the guns were taken from four separate cars in Sioux Falls. Three of the guns were taken late Thursday night into Friday morning, and the fourth was taken late Friday night. In all four cases the cars were unlocked.

Police say its up to gun owners to take responsibility for their guns.

“People have to learn to lock their cars, especially if they are going to leave guns it, that’s just what it comes down to,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say these guns are typically taken then sold or traded and used for criminal activity. In the past two weeks alone, three guns that were taken from unlocked cars over Memorial Day weekend were used in criminal activity.