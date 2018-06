Sioux Falls Playground Replacement Projects Underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Playground replacements are now underway in several Sioux Falls parks.

Parks and Recreation is working to replace equipment at Whittier, Melo and Kenny Anderson parks this summer. The shelters and green space at the parks will be available during construction, however, playground areas will be closed.

The $350,000 renovations are part of the department’s regular replacement programs.