Trump to visit Duluth for campaign rally Wednesday, June 20

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) – President Donald Trump plans to visit Duluth for a rally on Wednesday, June 20.

Trump’s re-election campaign announced the rally Monday. It says Trump is expected to discuss the economy, trade and his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The rally will be at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for general admission but tickets must be reserved via the Trump campaign website .

Duluth is in northeastern Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, a one-time Democratic stronghold that Trump carried by nearly 16 percentage points in 2016, and the race for the open 8th District seat is considered a tossup. The GOP-endorsed candidate is St. Louis County Commissioner Pete Stauber. His spokeswoman says Stauber plans to attend the rally.