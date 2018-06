Brown, Storm Finishing Strong

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm won a wild game last Friday night, 51-49 over Iowa after trailing by 18 points in the 4th quarter. They are in a 3-way tie atop the I-F-L with one game left, although they need help to get a home playoff game. Lorenzo Brown made some big plays in the comeback and feels that he learned a lot from last year when he tried to force the issue at time.