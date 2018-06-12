Dogs Beat Birds 6-5 at Cage

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Canaries jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning Tuesday night against the Chicago Dogs when Blake Schmit and Jabari Henry had RBI doubles. But Shawon Dunston Jr. cleaned the bases with a 3-run double in the next inning and the Birds were playing catch-up the rest of the night before losing 6-5, dropping to 8-15 for the season. Jim Patterson was pulled in the second inning by Mike Meyer. Mike Hart had a big night with 3 hits and 2 RBI’s for the Birds who host the Dogs at noon Wednesday and again Thursday night.