Law Enforcement Officials Seeing Influx of Drugs into South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Local and state officials tell KDLT News they are seeing the number of felony drug charges, including trafficking, skyrocket in South Dakota.

Arrests are being made on almost a daily basis up and down the I-29 corridor specifically.

“I’m seeing a felony level notification almost daily. Does that mean the drug problem has gotten worse, I think its an indicator of it,” said Highway Patrol Capt. Jason Husby.

Tonight at ten, we will have more on how the influx of drugs via the I-29 corridor is affecting counties and families along the route.