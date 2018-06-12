Levitt at the Falls Announces Its First Free Outdoor Concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Levitt at the Falls has announces its first free outdoor concert. Paul Thorn and his GRAMMY-winning gospel band the Blind Boys from Alabama will performing on August 3 at the 8th & RR Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

Construction of the Levitt Shell is slated to be completed by 2019 and will offer free concerts every week.

The non-profit organization Levitt at the Falls was founded and 2012 and partnered with the city of Sioux Falls to offer live outdoor music at Falls Park. Once construction is completed, Levitt at the Falls will offer 30 concerts in 2019 and 50 concerts every year starting in 2020.