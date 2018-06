Meyer Makes Roster Change for Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Mike Meyer is now in his second full season as the manager of the Sioux Falls Canaries. He feels much more comfortable about building a roster the second time around and made a big change Tuesday when slugger Chris Jacobs was put on irrevocable waivers. Jacobs hit .293 last year with 21 HR’s and 63 RBI’s. But the 30-year old was hitting just .224 with 1 HR and 10 RBI’s in 2018.