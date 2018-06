Police: Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault After Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police and medical crews responded to a report of a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue at around 11 a.m. Police say 39-year-old Noel Wilson believed the victim had stolen his bicycle and cut him in the neck.

The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Wilson on an aggravated assault charge.