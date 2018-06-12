Police Warn Against Peddling Scams in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are warning Sioux Falls residents about door to door peddling scams.

Police say two men sold a debit card to pay for oil changes to a 62-year-old victim in the 700 block of East 73rd Street. The victim says he never received the card the salesman claimed would be sent to him.

Police say door-to-door salespeople must have a peddlers permit in Sioux Falls. That permit is issued by police and requires a background check. They say that’s the first thing you should ask to see if a salesperson comes to your home.

“If they don’t have that permit, don’t buy anything from them. It’s not to say they’re not legitimate but they need to make sure they have those steps done first,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say getting money back that’s been stolen in these scams usually never happens.