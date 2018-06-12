Prison inmate convicted of assaulting officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota prison inmate has been convicted of assaulting two correctional officers.

A Minnehaha County jury found 25-year-old James Dornbusch guilty of four counts of assault against a Department of Corrections employee, felonies that are punishable by up to two years in prison.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the charges stem from an incident in September 2016 in which Dornbusch assaulted two officers. A sentencing date has not been set.