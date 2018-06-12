Trial Begins for Sioux Falls Man Accused in 2016 Stabbing Death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Trail begins today for a man facing second-degree murder, manslaughter and aggravated assault charges in Sioux Falls.

On January 25, 2016, Mark Lovejoy was involved in a fight that turned deadly for Rodney Iron Hawk outside of the Arena Motel. Lovejoy originally pleaded not guilty in February 2016 but today, added onto the plea, not guilty by reasons of insanity.

In court today, the responding officer to the scene, detectives, and medical professionals testified during the debate over Lovejoy’s mental state.

The trial is expected to continue throughout the week.