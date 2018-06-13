Brown County Standoff Ends Peacefully

53 year old man refused to leave barn after alleged domestic assault

CLAREMONT, S.D. (AP) – A standoff involving law officers and an armed man holed up in a barn in Brown County ended peacefully after nearly 20 hours.

The incident involved a 53-year-old man who refused to leave the barn southwest of Claremont after an alleged domestic assault. It started Monday night and ended with his arrest Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

The incident began when officers responded to a report of a drunk person who had used a vehicle to ram a family member’s vehicle.

Authorities say the man had guns and threatened to harm himself. He eventually surrendered and was arrested on charges of aggravated domestic assault and intentional property damage.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)