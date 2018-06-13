Former postmaster ordered to pay more than $353,000

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota man has been ordered to pay a civil judgment of more than $353,000 for defrauding his employer – the U.S. Postal Service.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Craig Christeson, while he was employed as a postmaster, falsely certified receipt of spoiled postage meter strips, printed and cashed money orders, and kept the money.

The Arlington man pleaded guilty to theft of government funds in 2016 and was ordered to pay nearly $9,000 in restitution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office then filed a civil action under the False Claims Act. In imposing the civil judgment, District Judge Karen Schreier noted the intentional fraud continued over a number of years.