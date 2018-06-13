Man Accused Of Killing Child Pleads Not Guilty

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A McLaughlin man accused of abusing and killing a child on the South Dakota side of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation has pleaded not guilty.

Thirty-one-year-old Kenneth Chase faces murder, child abuse and child neglect charges in federal court. He waived his right to a detention hearing and remains in custody. His trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 7.

Court documents allege Chase caused the death of a child younger than three in early April by inflicting traumatic head injuries. Authorities have not identified the child.

Chase could face life in prison if convicted.

