Nebraska woman gets new trial date for Iowa murder trial

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A trial has been rescheduled for a Nebraska resident accused of stabbing to death a woman in northwest Iowa.

Court records show the attorney for 20-year-old Melissa Camargo-Flores, of Dakota City, Nebraska, wanted more time to prepare her defense. The new trial starting date set Tuesday is Sept. 18 in Woodbury County District Court. The former date was July 10.

Camargo-Flores is charged with first-degree murder in the Sioux City slaying of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores on April 8. Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores and told investigators she’d been involved in a relationship with the victim’s boyfriend.

Authorities say the two women were not related.