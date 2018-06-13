Sioux Falls Police Investigating Monday Night Burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating a burglary in Sioux Falls that has left a business without tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment.

Police say the burglary happened at around 11:3o p.m. on Monday night at a business in the 3600 block of North Potsdam Avenue.

They say surveillance video shows someone breaking into the business and loading up tools and equipment into a trailer for more than two hours. They say he stole that trailer and a truck from the business.

Police say the suspect also took about $50,000 worth of tools and a felony amount of cash.

Police later found the empty trailer nearby and the truck on Wednesday morning.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.