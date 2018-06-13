SOUND: Streveler to Start in Season Opener for Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG, CAN. Chris Streveler gave plenty of life to the USD Coyotes last year. Now after going undrafted in the NFL he’s hoping to bring life to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Streveler was fighting for the starting position with the CFL powerhouse after their regular starting QB Matt Nichols got injured.

In the preseason finale Streveler started off rocky with a pick six, but he’d recover by throwing a 32-yard touchdown.

Earlier this week Blue Bombers Head Coach Mike OShea named Streveler the starter for the team’s season opener tomorrow night.

Streveler is the 1st rookie to start in the CFL since 1994.

“We said it would be an evaluation of everything they’ve done up to this point and we just feel he’s won that competition. I thought he did obviously very well through camp and played well in the games. I think he gives us a good chance,” says O’Shea.

The Blue Bombers open the regular season at home Thursday night against the Edmonton Eskimos.

You can catch it on ESPN 2 with a 7:30 kickoff.