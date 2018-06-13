SOUND: Vikings C.J. Ham Has Plenty of Confidence for 3rd Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Minnesota Vikings FB C-J Ham was in Sioux Falls for Legends for Kids. The Augustana alum is gearing up for his 3rd season with Minnesota.

Ham played 16 games and started 1 last year after not playing any of the 20-16 season. He also notched his first N-F-L touchdown in week 2 against Pittsburg last year.

With last season under his belt Ham is glad the Vikings believe in him.

“Last year I was very confident in what I could do, but it was still my 1st season doing that role, so now knowing exactly what to expect I’m very confident going into this 2nd season, and I’m just really excited to get out there and show that confidence,” says C.J. Ham.

The Vikings open the 2018 season at home on Sept. 9th against San Francisco.