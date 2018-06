Why LetMeBe83 is Recipient of 2018 Charity of Choice Golf Tourney

Dr. Joe Moen of Vitality Chiropractic and the Sioux Empire Chiropractic Society Board of Directors talks about the Charity of Choice Golf Tournament held each year in Sioux Falls and why he’s so passionate about supporting this year’s recipient organization, LetMeBe83. The tournament is this June 21. Click the links above for further details and to register!