2 more people sentenced in deadly Spearfish drug ring

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – Two more Spearfish residents have been sentenced for their roles in the illegal and deadly drug trade in the city.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that 26-year-old Marcus Pelletier was sentenced to serve a year in prison for drug distribution. Thirty-four-year-old Jeffrey Duex was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years of probation for drug use.

The two were among nine people charged in a drug ring that authorities say resulted in the fentanyl-related deaths in January 2017 of 23-year-old Carerra Hall and 38-year-old Troy Kuntz.