Driver accused of hitting children on Minneapolis playground in court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A driver accused of running over two children on a Minneapolis playground as he was being chased by Minnesota state troopers is due in court on multiple charges.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Kabaar Powell was driving at speeds of more than 80 mph through residential streets Monday before plowing through a park and striking 2-year-old Kayden Peltier and his 4-year-old sister Lillianna. A third sibling, 3-year-old Konnor, suffered minor injuries.

Powell is scheduled in Hennepin County District Court Thursday afternoon.

The children’s mother, Nicolle Peltier, tells the Star Tribune she is grateful for the kindness of strangers who have started an online fundraising campaign to help the family pay medical bill. Peltier and her husband have four additional children who were also at the park with their father, but were not injured.