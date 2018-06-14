Fleet Farm Breaks Ground at Sanford Sports Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Thursday afternoon, crews broke ground on the new Fleet Farm Store coming to Sioux Falls. The 185,000 square foot property will be located on the Western Campus of the Sanford Sports Complex.

The “one-stop shop” has been serving the upper Midwest Area since 1955. By building this store, the Vice President of Real Estate and Construction of Fleet Farm Tom Carrico said during the press conference that Fleet Farm will create around 200 jobs in the Sioux Falls area.

This will be the first Fleet Farm in the Sioux Empire and Carrico said he is extremely thrilled to finally begin this exciting new journey, ”We’re really excited to be here. We’re really excited about being part of the community. We can’t wait to get the store open.”

Needless to say, this is a very exciting project not just for Fleet Farm but for the Sioux Falls community as well. Originally known as “Mill’s Fleet Farm,” the store’s first location was in Appleton, Wisconsin. Other locations include Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota.

Now, South Dakota will be added to the growing list as the store’s 38th location. The store is scheduled to open in the spring of 2019.