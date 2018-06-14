Keystone XL opponent says ‘fight it not over’

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – An attorney for an organization opposing the Keystone XL oil pipeline says the “fight is not over” after the South Dakota Supreme Court dismissed a legal appeal from project foes.

Robin Martinez, an attorney for conservation and family agriculture group Dakota Rural Action, said Thursday the high court’s decision is “disappointing.” But Martinez says the organization is regrouping and evaluating its options.

A TransCanada Corp. spokesman says the pipeline developer is pleased with the ruling, which found the courts lacked jurisdiction to hear pipeline foes’ cases and dismissed their appeal.

The Cheyenne River Sioux and Yankton Sioux tribes and Dakota Rural Action appealed to the high court after a judge affirmed state regulators’ approval for the pipeline.

It would move crude oil from Canada across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines feeding refineries along the Gulf Coast.