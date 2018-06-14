Lincoln County Officials Warn Residents of Mail Theft

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office is warning residents after multiple people reported stolen mail.

The say several mailboxes were rummaged through last night in the Lake Alvin area. Authorities are instructing residents to remove mail from mailboxes as soon as possible during the day, and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with home surveillance that my have capture the suspect, or their vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (605) 764-5651.