School Zone: Washington Pavilion Summer Camps

Pavilion summer courses offer unique learning experiences for all ages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Learning new tricks, trades, and hobbies is something many of us say we don’t have time for, especially during the summer months. However, The Washington Pavilion is giving you the opportunity to pick up something new.

Throughout the summer, the Pavilion offers classes and courses for any and all ages. From painting, to ceramics, to musical theatre, there’s something for everyone. You can find a full listing of courses and sign up by clicking here.

KDLT’s Simon Floss went to find out more, and for a refresher course on throwing a ceramic bowl.